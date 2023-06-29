A MAN who is accused of manslaughter boasted to a friend about his assault of several women, a court has heard.
Bobby Nethercott, who appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday accused of manslaughter, was involved in an assault which took place in Jaywick in April 2021.
Mr Cleaver, prosecuting, told the court footage recorded in the aftermath of the incident saw Nethercott, 33, boast to a friend how he knocked out women as part of the fracas.
Mr Cleaver said: “There are cameras on Beach Way and they pick up Nethercott with a young woman [to whom he said] ‘I knocked Kelly out, I knocked the woman out – I knocked them all out.’
“He is then recorded saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I battered them all – I knocked them all out.’
“‘I knocked Kelly out, I knocked the woman out, I knocked the boy out – I knocked them all out didn’t I’?”
Mr Cleaver added: “He’s bragging and relishing in what he has just done.
“Nethercott was at the forefront of the violence that developed that night.”
Nethercott denies manslaughter.
The trial continues.
