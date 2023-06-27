The event, which will take place in Chinnerys, in Marine Parade, will see Sam take to the stage thanks to a partnership with the Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery’s United By Music tour.

Tickets for the show will be available from Friday, June 30, at 10am and attendees will receive an extra ticket to bring a friend along for free.

Chinnerys, in Marine Parade, Southend, has been a long-standing music venue but was hit hard by rising bills and falling footfall during the Covid pandemic - leaving it with equipment held together by gaffer tape.

Sam said: “These are the venues where myself and so many of my pals started at and still play.

“They are crucial for young artists getting into the music industry to be able to experiment across the entire spectrum of musical genres, and to go out and cut their teeth in front of real-life people and create connections that live in the physical world.

“Can’t wait to come sing my head off with you all and celebrate what music is all about - connection.”

Earlier this year bosses at the venue celebrated after being handed a £4,923.74 cash injection from the Music Venue Trust as part of the charity’s “pipeline investment fund”.

The funds went towards Chinnerys changing its old front lighting to new energy-efficient LED versions.

Chinnerys in-house microphone stands were kept together with Gaffer Tape, and the funds have also been used to buy new ones.

The National Lottery’s partnership with Music Venue Trust will see the production costs of shows covered and all ticket holders are entitled to 2-for-1 entry by showing they are a lottery player.

Sam will perform at Chinnery’s on September 8.

For more information and to buy tickets visit bit.ly/3JD6mlx.