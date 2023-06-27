Two people were injured and taken to Colchester Hospital on Monday afternoon.

A long-standing male member of pier staff is on a ward under observation following a cut to the head and fractured ribs.

It is not known if a holidaymaker who was in the car at the front of the Looping Star ride, and suffered a bump to her head and shock, is still in hospital.

Pier bosses are making enquiries so that they can carry out a welfare check on the woman who was on holiday with family.

The Health and Safety Executive visited the site on Tuesday and has carried out an inspection.

Pier director Billy Ball said the incident was not caused by any fault or malfunction in the Looping Star or by the ride operator.

"Our initial thoughts have been backed up by our own internal investigation so far which puts it down to individual human error," he stated.

"The member of staff, who was not part of the rides team and was injured, was going about his duties with good intent, but in a restricted area where he should not have been.

"He had gone into the ride to clear away some rubbish, something he should not have done as the ride was due to go into service.

"He did not hear the car going round and was clipped by the bumper.

"He also made contact with the woman in the front of the ride on the way past and she was hit on the head and in shock."

The Looping Star was emergency stopped by the ride operator once he became aware of the incident.

Mr Ball said that the HSE was made aware of the incident by Essex Police who were on scene within minutes.

"It is part of the police's normal protocol and we will also be submitting a report to the HSE in due course," he added.

Mr Ball said that he had visited the injured member of staff in hospital.

"All things considered he is in relatively good spirits," he added.

"We will be speaking to all staff to reiterate the importance of following approved procedures."