As Neil The Baby has shared he is all grown up and is preparing to audition for ITV show The Voice Kids.

Neil The Baby was played by actor Oscar Hartland and was the son of everyone's favourite Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden).

Oscar returned to Gavin and Stacey back in 2019 for the Christmas special, along with the rest of the original cast.

Gavin and Stacey star to appear in The Voice Kids

Now, the child actor is all grown up, as the 14-year-old teenager heads to new TV projects.

Auditioning for ITV's The Voice Kids on its return this weekend, Oscar will show off his musical talent.

Although the frontman of the band Redwood City, the Gavin and Stacey star will be auditioning solo in front of the judges, reports The Mirror.

He will be hoping judges Will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating will hit their buttons and give him a spot on their teams.

Sharing how he feels about The Voice Kids audition, Oscar told The Sun: "It was weird being on the studio stage without the band, but I thought I’d just do what I do with the boys and hopefully get a result out of it.

"I went into it wanting Danny to turn, or Ronan. But it was really something.”

The young Gavin and Stacey actor also reflected on his time on the BBC show: "I grew up knowing I was Neil The Baby, but it was after the Christmas special that my life literally turned around.

“I went from a kid that was in a show when he was a baby to a kid in a TV – even going into the supermarket was mad.”

You can watch Oscar's The Voice Kids audition this Saturday, July 1 at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.