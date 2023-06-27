The carnival committee will be hosting a volunteers evening for organisations and individuals who are eager to contribute their time and skills to support the event.

From assisting with logistics and controlling roads so the procession can pass safely to running sideshow games, there are many ways to get involved.

A spokesman for the carnival said: “The volunteers evening provides an opportunity for local residents to come together and make a significant impact in our community.

“Whether you're an experienced volunteer or someone interested in lending a helping hand for the first time, this event offers a chance to learn about the various roles available and how you can contribute to the success of Clacton Carnival.

“During the evening, participants will have the opportunity to connect with the carnival committee and gain valuable insights into the planning of one of the town's most celebrated events.”

The event will take place at Sam’s Hall, in Rosemary Road, Clacton on Tuesday, July 18 at 7.30pm.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to support the carnival as a volunteer, email carnivalclacton@gmail.com.