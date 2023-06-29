The iconic RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has been revealed as part of the line-up for the event, taking place on August 24 and 25, due to bring an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire, and a Hawker Hurricane.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is operated by regular RAF aircrew and acts as a ‘museum without walls’.

It maintains and flies six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota as well as two Chipmunk aircraft for training.

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council – which runs Clacton Airshow – said: “One of the great things about the Clacton Airshow is the contrast between the jets of the Red Arrows, and the classic warplanes which preceded them,” he said.

“It is fascinating to watch the manoeuvrability of the fighters and hear the roar of the Lancaster’s engines.

“I know this is one of the crowd’s absolute favourites, particularly the Lancaster, and we can’t wait to have it return to the event this summer.”

The RAF Red Arrows have already been announced as part of the 2023 Clacton Airshow line-up.