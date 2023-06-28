Hedingham & Chambers’ iconic Clacton Breeze returns on July 1 with a new vehicle, route and livery design to take passengers to the highlights of the Clacton coastline throughout the summer.

To celebrate the launch of the season, the bus hosted a pop-up stand of family fun in Clacton on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

Hundreds of visitors joined in the fun in the sun, with activities including a balloon modeller and a wheel of fortune with some fantastic giveaways.

The first bus departs Orchard Holiday Park in Point Clear at 9.50am on July 1 while early evening buses begin from July 22.

Davina Langley, from Hedingham & Chambers said: “The Clacton Breeze has been a fixture of the Clacton coast each summer for many years, giving passengers the chance to hop on and hop off at various locations in and around Clacton, whether you want an open top tour on a sunny afternoon or just a convenient and cost-effective way to get around this famous holiday resort."

Tickets for the Clacton Breeze can be purchased from the driver or in advance online at hedinghamandchambers.co.uk.