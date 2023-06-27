On Sunday, the Clacton RNLI was called into action following one incident involving a jet ski near Clacton pier, and another involving a person and their pet in West Mersea.

The first call-out, which took place on Sunday morning, saw crews from the Clacton RNLI station respond to reports of a person who had got into difficulties with their pet in the water.

The crew was then stood down enroute after the RNLI received word from the coastguard that the person and their pet had made their way safely back to shore.

Later that day, however, the crew received a second callout after a person had come off their jet ski near Clacton pier and was unable to get back to the craft.

Upon arrival to the scene, the crew established one person was still aboard the jet ski, with their passenger then safely collected by Clacton beach patrol.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Should you see anyone in difficulties in the water, you should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

“Your call can save a life.”