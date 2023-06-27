Now in its seventh year supporting Walton and Frinton RNLI, the event saw over 1,000 visitors for the first time.

With 16 gardens to visit and numerous stalls and exhibitions to browse, visitors had a full day of entertainment generating the sum of £7,687 for the station.

RNLI fundraising team member Annette Rayner, who initiated the first event in 2013, said: ‘We were delighted that the gardens were so well attended.

"We would like to thank all the garden owners for their time and effort preparing for the day and hope they enjoyed the event.

"Special thanks also to Paul and Michele Williams for their tremendous hard work to make this year’s Frinton Open Gardens such a success."

She added that planning will start shortly for the next event.