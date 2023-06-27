At its meeting on Friday, Tendring Council’s cabinet agreed to sign agreements with the Government to accept £6.7million for a project in Dovercourt, and draw down £250,000 from its own £2.1million match-funding budget to begin preparation works.

The £9million scheme in Dovercourt, which has money from the government’s Capital Regeneration Projects fund as well as Tendring Council and Essex County Council consists of three smaller projects. These are refurbishment of the town’s library to bring Adult Community Learning back into the town centre, demolition of Milton Road car park and building of new homes, and improvements to the street scene in and around the town centre.

Demolished - the site of Carnarvon House in Clacton (Image: TDC)

The cabinet also endorsed the existing Levelling Up Fund project in Clacton, a £30million scheme to deliver a new civic quarter on the site of Carnarvon Terrace – including a new skills and learning hub including the town library and potential University of Essex centre, housing, and business ‘maker space’ units.

Ivan Henderson, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said: “Accepting this funding allows us to deliver these huge projects to improve two of our town centres.

“Even more exciting than creating a more pleasant built environment, are the new opportunities presented inside the buildings created through these schemes.

“These will support wider skills provision for our residents of all ages, space to develop businesses and employ staff, and new homes for those who move in.

“Work has been continuing at pace by officers at Tendring Council, working closely with our partners including Essex County Council, and releasing this funding will keep that momentum moving.

Excavation work at the Starlings site in Dovercourt. Picture: TDC

“These projects will take time to deliver, but will accompany existing work – such as our redevelopment of the Starlings site in Dovercourt – and running alongside the development of Freeport East represents a huge opportunity for residents in Harwich, Clacton, and indeed across the whole district.”

Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for economic renewal, added: “We are committed to delivering these exciting projects. The regeneration schemes will support economic growth in Clacton and Dovercourt whilst providing fantastic new facilities for residents.”