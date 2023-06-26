The multi-coloured pennant was flown on Monday at the Tendring Council offices as a celebration of diversity and to recognise the LGBTQ+ community.

It will be flown at the Town Hall for a week, to also encompass the Clacton Pride event taking place in the town on Saturday, July 1.

The Town Hall will also be lit up in rainbow colours.

Gary Scott, council chairman, said he was pleased to be supporting the LGBTQ+ movement.

“We have a wonderfully colourful LGBTQ+ community in Tendring, reflective of the Pride flag, and I am delighted we will be celebrating that over this week,” he said.

“By flying the Pride flag we are also showing our support for this vibrant community, which adds so much to our district.

“I would urge everyone to go and support the brilliant Clacton Pride event this weekend.”

Crowds at last year's Clacton Pride. Image: Clacton Pride (Image: Clacton Pride)

Clacton Pride will host its family music festival on the Marine Parade West Greensward, with activities running from 11am until 10pm.

Cheryl Piper, from Clacton Pride, said: "Clacton Pride is back for its second year and promises to be bigger and better than last year when over 3000 people attended.

"This year they have a line-up of live music from 11am untill 10pm with local bands and singers, including Stiff in the Morning, Faith Louise, Abbie Heartily, the Landed, Domino duo, Misfits theatre group.

"We also have a children's fun fair and over 50 local vendors.".

"Please come and join us for this free event and support not only the local LGBTQIA+ community but local businesses too."

Find out more about the family music event on the Clacton Pride Facebook page at facebook.com/prideclacton.