After scouring Tendring for the best young artists, three winners were finally chosen from an incredibly high standard of entries.

One winner was selected from each of the three age categories, including Gianna Singh, 15, and Jake Atkinson, 10.

They have had the chance to see their designs go live on Frinton Summer Theatre’s official tote bags.

As a thank you to the winners and to celebrate the launch of the new bags, special guests were invited to enjoy a slice of cake at the Frinton Summer Theatre shop in Connaught Avenue.

Frinton Summer Theatre co-producer, Emma Filby, said: “Each of the different winning designs reflects a special aspect of life within a seaside town as well as some of the things that make Frinton a wonderful place to live and visit."

“The arts are so important to our culture and this year Frinton Summer Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady comes to the famous Big Top Tent on Frinton’s Greensward from 22nd August to 3rd September, giving local people the chance to enjoy the very best in theatrical performance.”

Tickets for My Fair Lady go on sale from Friday, June 30th. To book tickets, visit the Main Box Office at 60 Connaught Avenue or The Little Yellow Hut at The McGrigor Hall from July 11th.

You can also call 01255 775727 or email Boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org and tickets can be purchased from www.frintonsummertheatre.org. Discounts for the tent season are only bookable at the Box Office.