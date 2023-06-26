Emergency services were called to Clacton Pier just after 12pm today after a woman and a man sustained injuries following an incident involving the Looping Star ride.

During the ordeal, which happened on the pier's West Deck, a man, who is a long-standing member of staff at the attraction, suffered a cut to his head.

The woman, meanwhile, who was in a car at the front of the rollercoaster, suffered a bump to the head and was also found to be in shock.

It is believed the woman is holidaying in the area with her family.

The Looping Star ride, where the incident took place. (Image: Clacton Pier)

Following the incident a Clacton Pier employee called 999, with police officers, firefighters and paramedics arriving within minutes.

Pier director, Billy Ball, said both casualties were able to walk to the ambulance following the incident and were promptly taken to Colchester Hospital.

Mr Ball added at this stage, and according to early eye-witness reports, it is understood the ride itself was not at fault.

He said: “A full inquiry is now underway into what happened and we will be able to say more in due course when we have the full details,” he said.

“The ride will not be in operation until all the facts have been established as would be normal in this type of incident.”

Mr Ball then went on to praise the diligence of the emergency services, telling how they were dispatched immediately due to the nature of the attraction.

“We can only praise all of them for arriving so promptly and taking over the care of the two casualties after they had initially been looked after by pier staff.

“At Clacton Pier the safety and well-being of our staff and guests is our number one priority.”

Reassurance - Clacton Pier director Billy Ball (Image: Newsquest)

Bosses at the East of England Ambulance Service have also addressed the incident in a statement.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 12.31pm with reports of a person who was injured at the Pier in Clacton.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"A man was taken to Colchester Hospital by land ambulance with minor injuries."