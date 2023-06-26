LIFE-SAVING lifeboat crew members leapt into action after a person was reported missing in the sea near a popular seaside attraction.  

Volunteer emergency workers from the Clacton lifeboat station launched the D-Class Inshore Lifeboat at about 9pm on Thursday. 

They immediately headed to a location near Clacton Pier, where a person was reported to have vanished.

The crew searched both the east and west sides of pier, and also conducted a creeping shoreline search at a range of 1-mile to both sides of the pier.

No casualty was found.