LIFE-SAVING lifeboat crew members leapt into action after a person was reported missing in the sea near a popular seaside attraction.
Volunteer emergency workers from the Clacton lifeboat station launched the D-Class Inshore Lifeboat at about 9pm on Thursday.
They immediately headed to a location near Clacton Pier, where a person was reported to have vanished.
The crew searched both the east and west sides of pier, and also conducted a creeping shoreline search at a range of 1-mile to both sides of the pier.
No casualty was found.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here