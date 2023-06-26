The quiz was held at the Royal Oak public house for the first time in July 2013 – making the quiz on Monday, July 3, the 10th anniversary.

Over the years the monthly quiz nights have become very popular and have gained a reputation for being a good quiz accompanied by a lot of laughter.

They have also raised a lot of money for the Harwich Society and other good causes.

Garry Calver, who writes the quiz, said: “We are very grateful for the support of the Royal Oak and everyone who has taken part in the quizzes over the last ten years.

“We lost 18 months to the pandemic but have still raised over £17,000 for the Harwich Society and over £9,000 for other local good causes.

“Monday will be a celebration and we are very much looking forward to it.”

The quiz takes place on the first Monday of each month and begins at 8pm.

It is for teams of up to eight at £2 per head and there is no need to book a table in advance.