Tendring Council is developing a series of Conservation Area Appraisals, reviewing places that already have a heritage designation, to ensure they still work for those areas.

Conservation Areas contain details of why they are special places, and also set forward management proposals. Planning applications within a Conservation Area have additional criteria to be considered against.

The council has already completed these for several areas, and is now looking for the public’s views on appraisals of four more areas, including Great Clacton, Lawford, Bradfield and Ramsey.

Draft conservation area character appraisals and management plans have been supported by the council’s planning policy committee and were also backed by the council's cabinet on Friday.

Andy Baker, cabinet member for planning, encouraged people both from those areas but also from across the district to review the appraisals and have their say.

“There are so many beautiful places in Tendring which are worthy of protection, and this process allows us to put the right protection in place for heritage,” Mr Baker said.

“We would really welcome views from local residents about these Conservation Area Appraisals in the forthcoming consultation.”

A six-week public consultation will now be held. Go to tendringdc.gov.uk/consultation.