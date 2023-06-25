Essex Police is investigating an assault in Chelmsford where a victim was left requiring hospital treatment.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident in Broomfield Road, by KFC, between 11.30am and 11.40am on Tuesday, June 13.

The victim was driving his vehicle when he was involved in an exchange of words with another driver.

The suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and punched the victim to his face through his open window.

The victim, a male aged in his 80s, was left with extensive facial bruising which required hospital treatment.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers investigating an assault in Chelmsford are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“The incident took place in a busy area just after a parade of shops in Broomfield Road, by KFC, between 11.30am and 11.40am on Tuesday 13 June.

“We are looking to trace a man described as a black male, aged in his 60s, with a grey beard, 6ft or taller, of skinny build and driving a maroon Ford Focus.

“Anyone with information or footage which could assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch.

“Please quote reference number 42/105899/23.”