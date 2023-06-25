Essex Police is ranked 1st out of 43 forces across the UK for its sexual offences conviction rate, spanning the 12 months until May 2023.

Across the county, an unmatched 91.3 per cent of sexual offence cases ended with a successful conviction, compared against the 84.5 per cent average nationally.

Essex Police officers solved 576 sexual offences across this period – an increase of 130 on the year before –solving 96 cases involving rape, an increase of 30 year-on-year.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Throughout the first six months of 2023, we have seen significant custodial sentences imposed on sexual predators, taking criminals bent on causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims off our streets.”

Just last week, Christopher White, 37, of Mill Lane, Birch, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment following a lengthy and complex investigation into his sexual offending against children.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “We launched extensive enquiries after it was reported White had been sexually exploiting young girls whilst working in a shop in Layer De Haye between 2007 and 2009.

“After his arrest in 2019, he was charged with two counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of sexual assault of a child over 13, two counts of sexual activity with a child under 13 and one count of sexual activity with a child over 13.

“He was convicted off all offences following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.”

Det Supt Neil Pudney, head of investigations, crime and public protection command, said: “I am in no way surprised by this ranking.

“It is testament to the tenacity and skill of our investigative teams – good work which often goes unseen, but which I see taking place every single day.

“This work goes beyond bringing high-harm offenders to justice, and encompasses vital engagement and support offered to victims.

“We are an inclusive, victim focused-organisation intent on continuously improving our services by listening to victims and using their feedback to shape future service delivery.

“The results we are seeing are nothing short of outstanding and I am proud of all the work of my staff and our partners who are delivering justice for the most vulnerable victims.

“We know there is always still work to do and finding new and additional ways of supporting victims remains at the heart of everything we do at Essex Police.

“We are proud of our conviction rate, but we know not every victim seeks a court outcome.

“We would urge anyone who has been the victim of rape or sexual abuse to seek support.

“We have a team of specialist officers dedicated to investigating cases of online child abuse and supporting victims.

Anyone who would like support but does not wish to speak to police can find a list of organisations on our website at essex.police.uk/advice.