Both Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have put out a warning saying, “many of the 999 calls are not connecting”.

Essex Police say until future notice for any police related calls, please dial 101.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Important information.

“Due to a national technical fault which is impacting a number of police forces, many of our 999 call are not connecting.

“Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency. If your issue is not an emergency, please consider using our other methods of reporting, which can be found here: https://orlo.uk/4UXjW

“We will provide an update as and when we can.”

The East of England Ambulance Service have told people to call 111 in a medical emergency.

They said: “We are aware of an issue affecting the national 999 call system this morning.

“BT are working to resolve this as soon as possible.

“In a medical emergency, if you are unable to contact 999, please call 111.”

The number for Essex Fire is 01376573403.

A spokesman said: "There is a national issue with the 999 system and we are experiencing issues receiving emergency calls.

"Work is being carried out to resolve this issue."