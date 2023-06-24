George Stewart, 81, was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday, and is described as white, 6ft tall, with grey hair, a grey moustache and wearing glasses.

He was wearing a red and navy checked shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for help to find George Stewart, 81, who is missing from Clacton.

“We are worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

“If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is, please call us on 999 quoting incident 906 of June 24.”