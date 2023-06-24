Here is what the forecasters have to say.

Today, some parts of Essex have seen temperatures reaching close to 30C. This evening for most areas will feel rather warm and humid.

Met Cast say that Sunday will again be largely dry and sunny, with the Met Office predicting temperatures of again close to 30C.

However, this doesn’t look like it is set to last. Forecasters say there could be scattered showers tomorrow evening.

As we head into the beginning of next week, temperatures will drop to between 22 and 25 degrees with chances of showers.

Forecasters add that in parts of Essex it will begin to feel fresher with temperatures closer to normal.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like the very hot temperatures will last for long this time, however, forecasters are predicting a potential rise again in the first week of July.