A CORDON was put in place on Clacton seafront due to a suspected unexploded device.
It was discovered on the beach near Clacton Pier on Saturday morning.
A 100-metre cordon was put in place while the incident is dealt with and was lifted by 5pm.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The item has been deemed non-suspicious following work by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
"Thank you for your assistance in observing the cordon, which was put in place while crucial checks were carried out."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here