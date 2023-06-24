It was discovered on the beach near Clacton Pier on Saturday morning.

A 100-metre cordon was put in place while the incident is dealt with and was lifted by 5pm.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The item has been deemed non-suspicious following work by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

"Thank you for your assistance in observing the cordon, which was put in place while crucial checks were carried out."