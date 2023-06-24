A CORDON is in place near Clacton Pier due to a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance.
This was discovered on the beach near Clacton Pier earlier this morning.
A 100-meter cordon has been put in place while the incident is dealt with.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are currently dealing with a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance discovered on the beach near Clacton Pier.
“Officers were called to the discovery shortly after 10.30am this morning.
“A 100-meter cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out.
“We would like to thank members of the public for observing the cordon (pictured) for their own safety.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here