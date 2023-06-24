This was discovered on the beach near Clacton Pier earlier this morning.

A 100-meter cordon has been put in place while the incident is dealt with.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are currently dealing with a suspected piece of unexploded ordnance discovered on the beach near Clacton Pier.

“Officers were called to the discovery shortly after 10.30am this morning.

“A 100-meter cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out.

“We would like to thank members of the public for observing the cordon (pictured) for their own safety.”