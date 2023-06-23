Emergency services, including Essex Police, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and Essex Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene near Clacton Pier on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the man got into difficulty around 70 meters out to sea.

He was brought ashore by the coastguard and is understood to be well.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called by our ambulance service colleagues to concerns for the welfare of a man who appeared to be in difficulty in the water near Clacton Pier, shortly before 2.20pm on Friday, June 23.

“Officers were quickly on the scene alongside colleagues with HM Coastguard, the RNLI and Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

“The manwas safely retrieved from the water by 2.21pm and left in the care of the ambulance service.”