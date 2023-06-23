Over the past seven years, money raised at the Bromley 10K has been handed to local charities.

This year the cash has been donated to the North Essex Support Team (NEST), a small charity which takes direct action to help struggling families and individuals in the area.

Race director Justin Cooper-Keeble handed a cheque to NEST’s Les Nicol.

“Harwich runners continue to support good causes,” he said.

“Last year the Air Ambulance received the benefit and this year £1,500 was given to the local charity NEST that supports disadvantaged people in the Tendring area.

“This £1,500 equates to 15 new beds and bedding for children who have no bed,” he said.

“These same children will not only have a good night’s sleep, but will perform better in school which in turn will improve their future.

“NEST also assists the elderly who cannot cope in the present conditions.”