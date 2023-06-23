Karen Garrett met Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean in the BBC One soap, in Clacton on Thursday.

Ms Garrett said seeing the actress was a "shock".

She added: "It was a shock when she walked into the shop. I was very excited to meet her.

"I had to look twice to make sure it was her.

"I had to ask if her name was Shona."

McGarty has portrayed Whitney in the soap opera ever since the character was created back in 2008.

She has been a regular on the show since her introduction.

It is not the first time one the stars from EastEnders has made the journey to north Essex for a day out.

In 2021 EastEnders stars Steve McFadden, Jessie Wallace, and Letita Dean were spotted having dinner in Bella Pais in Colchester.

It is not believed that McGarty was involved with any filming in the area this week.