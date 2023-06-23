The charity is welcoming people in on Friday, June 30, to learn about the support and advice on offer as part of its Employment Plus service.

Employability Day is designed to raise awareness of the issues confronting job seekers and help them break down the barriers that can lead to meaningful employment.

To mark the occasion, the Harwich Citadel on George Street will have employment advisers on hand and anyone who may need help with skills including CV writing, accessing training, applying for jobs and interview skills is welcome to attend.

Jon Rees, an employment development coordinator for the Salvation Army, has helped a number of service users start looking for work, including Charis who’s been attending sessions since April.

Jon said: “She was very low, as she used to hold some management jobs in the care sector, but had to leave due to poor health.

"After listening to her and assessing her skills, I suggested she look at our new courses online including confidence building and motivation.

"She has done a number of them which she said she enjoyed and found helpful.”

Charis is still keen to use her skills in the care sector and, with a little help from Jon, applied to volunteer at Harwich Hospital.

She is currently undergoing the induction process and is also volunteering weekly for the Harwich Salvation Army, including helping with the food bank.

Jon said he’s seen a rapid improvement in Charis’ confidence to start applying for jobs and she now has several interviews lined up.

Charis said: “I feel that I have had great support and hope that other people in my position will use this service in the future.

"All I can say is thank you for all the support and advice I have been given.”

Jon said Employment Plus has already helped a number of jobseekers find work since the service launched in Harwich at the beginning of this year.

He added: “We also support others across Tendring, including a similar session in Clacton on Monday mornings."

Employment Plus is held at the Salvation Army Hall, George Street, Harwich on Fridays from 10am to 1pm.