That’s the view of Clive Brill, the artistic director and producer of the iconic Essex seaside extravaganza of theatre, music and comedy which has been running for over eighty years.

This year will see the celebrated Frinton Summer Theatre programme ramped up to full speed, with a series of six plays in The McGrigor Hall Theatre supported by a unique Comedy Night, plus two incredible nights of music and dance at The Frinton Lawn Tennis Club.

As a climax to this festival of theatre is an inspirational new production of My Fair Lady inside the big top tent on the famous Frinton Greensward, which will also be the base for a packed schedule of community activity, giving all ages the chance to get involved.

Artistic director - Clive Brill. Picture: Frinton Summer Theatre (Image: Frinton Summer Theatre)

Clive said: "I can’t think of a Frinton Summer Theatre season that has excited me as much as this one and I really can’t wait to share it with everyone.

"Our series of six shows at The McGrigor Hall Theatre begins on July 11 and offers a truly wonderful mix of much-loved classics and clever, life-affirming plays.

"From the madcap capers of The Ladykillers to the powerful and moving tale of The King’s Speech.

"From the comedy romance of Barefoot in the Park to the outrageous farcical romp that is Don’t Dress for Dinner.

"Combine those with a beautiful exploration into the music of Cecil Sharp in Folk and a wise-cracking glimpse into the lives of arch-Hollywood rivals Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in Bette and Joan and you have one of the best Frinton Summer Theatre seasons in living memory.

"The centrepiece of the FST season will take place on The Greensward with a brilliant new production of one of the best musicals of all time – My Fair Lady – which runs from August 22 until September 3.

"As with last year’s highly successful Jesus Christ Superstar, another hugely talented bunch of performers will be coming to Frinton to bring this world-famous title up close and personal in our big top."

He said that this year the theatre is all about giving everyone the chance to enjoy the arts beside the seaside this summer.

Spectacular - A glimpse of last year's Jesus Christ Superstar production. Image: Frinton Summer Theatre (Image: Frinton Summer Thea)

Clive added: "Music, theatre and comedy really are for everyone – and that’s no different in Frinton.

"Throughout our time on The Greensward we will be offering family participation activities and craft events on a bigger scale than ever before and we hope to welcome more kids and parents down to share in the fun.

"It all kicks off with a special Comedy Night in The McGrigor Hall on July 8 and will be complemented by two fabulous nights of music and dance at The Frinton Lawn Tennis Club, on July 16 and August 13.

"It really is amazing how we manage to attract such exceptional talent to Frinton each year.

"There will be the usual mix of faces old and new as well as the chance to see some new talent that is destined for a big future.

"This is theatre that you won’t forget."

For dates, times and to book tickets, visit frintonsummertheatre.org.