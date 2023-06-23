More than 50 students at Clacton Coastal Academy got the chance to speak to the journalist and author ahead of his appearance on the BBC's Question Time.

A special episode of the flagship political programme was filmed in the town on Thursday night to mark the seventh anniversary of the Brexit vote.

Mr Campbell told students to explore ways they can make their voices heard and make a difference in the community.

School visit - Alastair Campbell with students at Clacton Coastal Academy (Image: CCA)

David Lees, executive principal, said: “We are so grateful for Alastair Campbell giving up his time to inspire and engage with our excellent students.

“They were captivated throughout, and took full advantage of this fantastic opportunity, asking thoughtful questions and engaging with the discussion on democratic engagement.”

Unity Jones, from the Academies Enterprise Trust, added: “This is exactly the type of opportunity that our students thrive on, to meet and discuss some of the biggest political events in our country’s history with someone who really understands the levers of power and what goes on at the heart of our political system will be something they remember forever.”