FIREFIGHTERS swiftly responded to an urgent call reporting a grass fire in Walton-on-the-Naze.
Upon arrival at the scene after reports of smoke and fire, the crews assessed the situation and noted that a significant area of grass and gorse was ablaze.
The fire posed a potential risk of spreading further across the field, prompting the firefighters to swiftly initiate their efforts to contain and extinguish the flames.
Crews worked promptly to prevent the fire from spreading further across the field.
Crew Manager Adriaan Philipsen from Frinton Fire Station said: "In this hot and dry weather, it only takes an ember to start a fire.
"We want to urge the public to be extra cautious this summer to properly stub out cigarettes and to allow embers from bonfires and BBQs to fully cool.
"You can use water to be sure embers are fully cooled."
