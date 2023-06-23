The historic Victorian structures guided ships around the Harwich peninsular until 1917.

Surveys have now been carried out to assess the condition of the structures by a team of specialist engineers.

Tendring Council, which owns the lighthouses, said the aim of the surveys is to establish what works would be required to preserve the historic structures – and potentially bring them back into use in the future.

Peter Kotz, cabinet member for assets, said the council is now awaiting the final report.

He said: “We have been working closely with Historic England to look at safeguarding these iconic buildings, and with their support commissioned a range of surveys to help us establish what is feasible going forward.

“We know the local community would have seen people working on the Leading Lights so wanted to keep people updated and people can have their say too in our community engagement questionnaire.

“People’s memories of the Leading Lights are also welcomed as part of this community engagement.”

Surveys carried out include an architectural history study, ecology, asbestos, lighting design, and general condition.

Tony Calladine, regional director at Historic England, said: “These striking structures are a well-loved local landmark on the Harwich coastline and mark an important milestone in the history of lighthouse design.

“The information gathered in this work, together with the thoughts and memories of local people, will help to ensure the protection of the lighthouses for people to enjoy now and in the future.”

Dovercourt councillor - Garry Calver (Image: Newsquest)

Dovercourt councillor Garry Calver, who has been campaigning for the restoration of the Leading Lights, said the news would help to quash online rumours that the structures could be demolished or left to fall down.

“This has been a very complex project which along with the pandemic has resulted in a longer timescale than was originally envisaged," he said.

“This has understandably led to concerns and rumours.

“I am very grateful to Mr Kotz and his officers for this detailed update which I hope will show everyone that things are still moving forward.”

To have your say about the future of the Leading Lights, go to tinyurl.com/4yrsv5t8.