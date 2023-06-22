The Oakwood Inn, in Frinton Road, was struck by lightning just before 10am on Tuesday.

It caused a massive blaze, which destroyed the roof of the building, parts of which date back to the 15th Century.

Landlady Lauren Sutherland, who has run the establishment for eight years, was cooking in the pub at the time.

“There was a massive explosion, the sound of which I can’t describe,” she said.

“Concrete came flying off the roof. It struck the chimney, which was obliterated.

“My wife came running downstairs and someone shouted that we’d been struck by lightning.

“My main concern was getting my seven-month-old son Harper and wife Lauren out of the building. Fortunately my daughter was already at nursery.

“I wanted to go back in and use my fire extinguisher, but I knew it would do little.

“To just stand there and watch it burn was devastating - I can’t quite get my head around it.”

Family - Lauren Sutherland (right) with her wife, Lauren Finch (Image: Lauren Finch)

The blaze ripped through the roof, destroying the family’s upstairs living area and causing extensive smoke damage in the pub. The pub was also left with massive water damage.

Eight fire crews helped to tackle the blaze, including from inside and with an aerial ladder platform.

Lauren thanked the fire service for their “quick response” and the community for their kindness and donations.

“Most of the damage was to the roof - the fire just spread due to the age of the building,” she added.

“Structural engineers have been in and we’re hoping to have paperwork back soon to see the extent of what now needs to happen.

“But it’s a Grade II listed building - and it will be restored to its former glory, but it may take some time.”

Devastating - the Oakwood Inn was struck by lightning. Image: ECFRS (Image: ECFRS)

Samantha Burge, a friend of the family for seven years, has launched an online fundraiser for the family.

She said: “We only live around the corner and heard the bang but never thought it could be the pub.

“While the family has insurance, these things take time - they literally left the pub with the kids, dogs and goldfish and just what they were wearing.

“They are now homeless, but are staying in Lauren’s parents’ bungalow, which is not ideal.”

She added: “Along with the rest of the residents of Holland-on-Sea, I have been devastated by the scenes which unfolded at our beloved Oakwood Inn.

“The lightning struck the chimney at the rear of the pub, destroying their upstairs flat and causing vast damage to the pub.

“I am fortunate to have them as close friends and am just so thankful they and their beautiful children are safe but can’t imagine the shock and upset that lies ahead of them.

“The outpouring of support and offers of clothing and supplies for the kids has already been overwhelming - they are blown away with the kindness shown by everyone.”

To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/show-support-to-the-family-of-the-oakwood-inn.