Giant Hogweed is a dangerous plant that can be found in the UK, and can even cause blindness if it gets into people's eyes.

To help people avoid it, an interactive map has been published by WhatShed, allowing people to report any sightings of the toxic plant.

In total, there are 12 plants that have been reported, mainly in the northern and eastern parts of the county.

You can see Giant Hogweed sightings across the UK via the What Shed website.

Giant Hogweed hotspots in Essex

The main cluster of Giant Hogweed in the county is around the villages of Great Easton and Tilty in the northwest part of Essex, where there are six occurrences.

There have been a few sightings near Great Easton and Tilty (Image: What Shed)

Meanwhile, in the southwest corner of the county, there is one on the Warley Gap just north of Great Warley.

Elsewhere there is one near Little Bardfield, one on Chappel Road near Fordham (north west of Colchester), one next to the River Stour near Dedham Vale, one in Manningtree close by to a Co-op supermarket and one on Landermere Wharf.

One location for hogweed is in Manningtree (Image: What Shed)

What does Giant Hogweed look like?





The Woodland Trust outlines the appearance of Giant Hogweed so that you can better identify the dangerous plant.

Stems : the stems are green with purple blotches and stiff, white hairs. The stems are hollow with ridges and a thick circle of hair at the base of each leaf stalk

: the stems are green with purple blotches and stiff, white hairs. The stems are hollow with ridges and a thick circle of hair at the base of each leaf stalk Leaves : the leaves are huge, and can measure up to 1.5m wide and 3m long, and are often divided into smaller leaflets. The Woodland Trust compares them to rhubarb leaves, with irregular and jagged edges, with the underside of the leaf being described as hairy

: the leaves are huge, and can measure up to 1.5m wide and 3m long, and are often divided into smaller leaflets. The Woodland Trust compares them to rhubarb leaves, with irregular and jagged edges, with the underside of the leaf being described as hairy Flowers : the flowers of the Giant Hogweed appear in June and July, and are small and white and appear in clusters on “umbrella-like heads” that face upwards

: the flowers of the Giant Hogweed appear in June and July, and are small and white and appear in clusters on “umbrella-like heads” that face upwards Seeds: the seeds are dry, flattened and an oval shape, almost 1cm long and tan in colour with brown lines

How do I treat Giant Hogweed burns?





If you accidentally get Giant Hogweed sap on your skin, Healthline says that you should wash the area with mild soap and cool water as quickly as possible.

You should keep the skin covered when you’re outside to protect it from the sunlight.

If a rash or blister begins to form, you should seek medical attention. Your treatment will depend on how severe your reaction is.

“Skin irritation that’s caught early might be treated with a steroid cream and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, to relieve pain,” Healthline explains.

It adds: “Severe burns could require surgery to graft new skin over the damaged skin.”

Healthline also explains that the Giant Hogweed sap can damage more than just your skin - if the sap gets in your eyes, you can experience either temporary or permanent blindness. Similarly, breathing in sap particles can result in respiratory problems.