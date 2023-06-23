Gary Ellis, 47, warned his now estranged partner to tell anyone who queried how she was injured that she fell down the stairs at their home in Weeley.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the victim was in such pain she felt her nose had been broken and the following morning on September 8 last year, she covertly contacted a friend.

She then received medical treatment for her injury where it was revealed there was no break but a nasty wound.

Cruel attack - Gary Ellis (Image: Essex Police)

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said the woman had suffered “serious physical harm” as a result of Ellis’ one-punch attack.

He said: “It was a serious physical injury resulting from a direct punch to the face and, from the evidence, it caused quite a large amount of blood to be drawn.

“She felt as though her nose had been broken."

Mr Cleaver continued: “The defendant took certain steps to prevent his wife from reporting it.

Sentencing - Ellis appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link (Image: Google Maps)

“She was told that if anyone asked she was to say her injury was caused by her falling down some steps.”

Ellis, of Gutteridge Hall Lane, Weeley, denied assaulted causing actual bodily harm but was convicted by a jury following a trial.

He was also found guilty of separate incidents including common assault.

In mitigation, the court heard how the incidents took place while Ellis had been intoxicated.

Judge David Turner KC was told the defendant has been in custody since he was arrested in October last year.

The judge said Ellis had made “grave judgements” while under the influence of alcohol and sentenced him to 28 months in prison.

“That was an ugly punch to the face while you were drunk. It resulted in nasty injuries,” said the judge.

A restraining order was made banning Ellis from contacting his estranged wife.