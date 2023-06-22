Drivers from across the nation have shared shocking pictures of their atrocious automobiles as part of a nationwide competition by car service giant ATS Euromaster.

With stacks of rubbish rendering her rear seats unusable, Manningtree-based Lindy Winship scooped a £200 Amazon voucher as the winner of the competition.

The 60-year-old joked that she and her husband always thought their Saab estate car could be Britain’s untidiest car.

Runner-up - a Benfleet motorist got an honourable mention (Image: ATS Euromaster)

The unrepentant driver said: “She is effectively known as the graveyard as she’s used as a general run around and a mobile tip.

“Whatever needs clearing up or has been carried somewhere to clean up or repair around the farm, it all gets thrown in her.

"My husband even has all the bad snacks and drinks in there too.

“When my husband loses tools, I always say it’s probably in the graveyard, so a frantic search begins for a much-needed tool, which creates more mess.

"Apparently, everything in her comes in handy at some point!

“It’s a mammoth task to clean her, and I have to give my husband a day's notice at least.”

A Ford Fiesta owner from Benfleet also got an honourable mention, with parcels and coffee cups filling their passenger-side footwell.

Paul Maynard, who is ATS Euromaster’s technical training manager, warned drivers of the dangers of driving a cluttered car.

He said: “Many drivers will admit that their cars aren’t squeaky clean, and it can be easy for them to build up with clutter.

“The messiest car competition highlighted the state of many drivers’ cars and hopefully made them think about the dangers it could create.

“As well as potentially obscuring a driver's view out of windows or mirrors, if the driver needs to brake sharply the loose items could move forward and possibly interfere with the vehicle pedals and steering.

"A messy interior can be classed as dangerous driving, and results in a £100 fine.

“Having an excessive mess of any sort can also cause an MOT failure.

"If your car is really dirty, technicians can refuse to even conduct the MOT at all due to the tester not being able to assess testable items due to customer property within the vehicle.”