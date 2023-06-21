Emergency services received a 999 call shortly before 9pm on Tuesday, June 20 following concerns for the welfare of a woman who had sustained serious injuries in the Jaywick Lane area.

The incident took place close to the Wick Lodge, according to an Essex Police appeal.

The woman, who was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, is in her 40s and is believed to have been hit by a silver car.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

Police want to speak to other people about the investigation as they think there were several cars in the area at the time.

The police force has asked for people to check their dashcam footage from the evening of Tuesday, June 20, to see if they have any footage which might assist with their investigation.

If anyone has any information or footage, they are asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference 42/110590/22.