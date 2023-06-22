Essex Pedal Power held a family fun day event in Parkeston on June 11 to distribute the first 21 free bikes to eligible residents in Harwich.

Following a successful pilot in Clacton, Essex Pedal Power has now become a county-wide programme and will distribute over 600 children and adult bikes in Harwich and Dovercourt over the next two years.

The initiative aims to make cycling more accessible in local communities as well as increase physical activity levels, encourage active travel and provide access to employment, education and training opportunities further afield.

Bikes are provided as part of a six-month loan, with recipients able to keep the bike for free if they use it regularly over the loan period.

Carina Nea, Essex Pedal Power's Harwich and Dovercourt coordinator said: “Essex Pedal Power is more than just a free bike.

"It’s building those community connections and providing residents with opportunities, a sense of belonging and a new lease of life.

"The first bike was received and built by one of our eligible volunteers, with the support from a qualified mechanic.

"He hadn’t ridden for a few years and was excited to receive his bike for travel purposes, as well as enjoy time getting active with his family.”