AN Essex town has been declared as one of Britain's most desirable towns to live in.
In new research commissioned by the Telegraph, towns were ranked using several key factors including the state of health, the cost of homes, the jobs people living there have, and the qualifications they hold.
Estate agents Savills were tasked with putting together the list, using the latest data from the most recent census.
Chigwell ranked in 32nd place on the list and was the only area of Essex to feature.
