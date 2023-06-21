Earlier this year the Government announced that it would grant £6.7million towards the scheme to overhaul the town centre as part of its levelling-up plans.

Originally submitted by Tendring Council last year, the Dovercourt bid is focused on town centre improvement projects.

The funding – along with more than £2.3million from Essex County Council - will enable the delivery of a refurbished library and skills centre, new social housing at the Milton Road car park, and public realm improvements along Kingsway from the station plaza to Marine Parade, including the High Street junction.

Tendring Council’s cabinet is expected to accept the £6.7million awarded for the scheme on Friday and will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, which will require the funding to be spent by March 2026.

The cabinet is also expected to agree the draw-down of £250,000 from the Levelling Up Fund budget to support the early preparation phases for development of the scheme.

Ivan Henderson, deputy leader of Tendring Council and cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said the Dovercourt town centre project was a huge opportunity for generations to come.

“This funding allows us to deliver some key projects to improve Dovercourt town centre, not only in how it looks and feels and but also to improve skills and training for residents such as through the Adult Community Learning facility to be incorporated in the library,” Mr Henderson said.

“We have already started this regeneration work with the clearing and re-development of the Starlings site, demonstrating our commitment to the area, all of which builds upon the Dovercourt Revisited masterplan work.

The plans for station plaza in Dovercourt (Image: TDC)

“This will help to build an atmosphere and attract people into the town to spend in local businesses.

“Combined with the exciting opportunity for jobs and skills growth with Freeport East, taken all together this could be a once-in-a-generation chance for Harwich, Dovercourt, and indeed the whole district.

“That is why I am recommending this to my cabinet colleagues for approval at Friday’s meeting.”