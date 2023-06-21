The specialist flooring, along with new shower walls, were put in as part of a refresh of the Tendring Council-run Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles in Low Road.

Mick Barry, the council’s cabinet member for leisure and the public realm, said the new flooring had improved the appearance of the changing area at the leisure centre.

“This work has helped to create a more pleasant experience for users of Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles,” he.

“My thanks go to our contractors and also to centre users for their patience while the work was carried out.

“This is another example of investment in our leisure centres to improve the overall experience for the facility users.”

To find out what activities are on offer at Tendring Council-run leisure centres across the district and to book sessions visit the Tendring Leisure website at tendringleisure.co.uk.