The swimming charity Surfers Against Sewage has issued pollution alerts for Walton and Frinton beaches as it claims storm sewage has been discharged after yesterday morning's thunderstorm.

With the warnings, Swimmers Against Sewage's website states: "Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

"There are no sewer overflows at Walton but the bathing water may be affected by discharge from the towns main pumping station especially after heavy rainfall."

For Frinton it states: "There are two sewer overflows discharging here, one on either side of the beach."

Surfers Against Sewage monitors the water quality across the nation to keep the public in-the-know of any spots affected by sewage.

Using an interactive map to help illustrate the widespread number of places affected, Surfers Against Sewage have outlined dozens of water spots to avoid across the UK.

For more information, visit sas.org.uk/water-quality/sewage-pollution-alerts/.