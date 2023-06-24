Despite a couple of bouts of rainfall, most days have been filled with heat and humidity.

If you are looking for ways to cool down in the summer heat what better way to do so than to combine it with some fun.

Across Essex, we are lucky enough to have some great water parks which are sure to not only provide hours of fun, but a way to beat the ongoing heatwave.

Here are six great choices.

Aqua Park, Lakeside Shopping Centre

This water attraction in the hugely popular Lakeside in Grays has more than 30 inflatable obstacles which include giant slides, monkey bars, blast bags and balance beams.

The park is open on Friday, Saturday and Sundays through June before being open seven days a week from July 7 until September 3.

It is then open weekdays only until September 25.

A spokesman said: “Our mission is to provide a five-star experience that is fun and challenging for all our customers in an environment in which they feel safe and respected.

“We are always looking for ways to lead the Aqua Park industry by improving safety standards, investing in our people and improving visitor experience.”

Maldon Splash Park

The Splash Park in Maldon's Promenade Park (Image: N/A)

Open on selected dates during the summer season, this popular children's activity is located in The Valley alongside the Galleon and the well-loved beach huts.

Now being run by Places Leisure, the park was renovated last year, and is back again this summer.

The outdoor play area was opened for its pre-launch from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday, June 4.

The Splash Park will be opening again from 12pm to 4pm this year from July 8, for weekends and then for the school holidays.

The park is also open for bookings from July 8 for the summer season until Sunday, September 3.

Sessions in the Splash Park need to be pre-booked on their website where you will be able to choose a day and time subject to availability and make payment.

For more information, head to visitmaldon.co.uk/splash-park/.

Aqua Park at Festival Leisure Park

Aqua Park in Basildon (Image: N/A)

Found in Basildon, the attraction offers lots of inflatable obstacles for people to try out and the hour-long sessions include briefings and a buoyancy aid.

Suitable for children aged six and over, there is more than 100ft of walkway which is guaranteed to provide some fun in the sun this summer.

The site has a capacity of 35 people per hour, and takes bookings for individuals, birthday parties or just a group of friends wanting to keep cool this summer.

Complete with its own beach, paddling area and cafe, Festwake is a great day out for the whole family.

Curve Wake Park, St Osyth

The fun inflatable obstacle course is on offer at the water sports park in St Osyth.

The state-of-the-art water sports facility was opened in 2017 by Jake Moore.

Curve Water Sports specialises in a variety of water sports including wakeboarding, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding.

Tuition is a great way to get started so book in your lesson today whether you are a beginner or pro.

If you are after a fun day out, our ringo rides and inflatable aqua park are sure to cause smiles all round.

Guests can book as many activities as they’d like and spend the day at the attraction, with the site having free parking, a lake side cafe and seating overlooking the water.

Clacton Pavilion Water Park

Clacton Pavilion Water Park (Image: Clacton Pavilion)

First opening in 2019, the water park in Marine Parade East, Clacton, is a great time for all the family.

The state-of-the-art waterpark is the largest waterpark in Clacton and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The park is open every day during the season (weather dependent) and offers a host of features including interactive elements and food on site.

Offering a range of engaging and interactive elements, the complex can accommodate as many as 90 children at any one time.

Aqua Park, Mersea Boating Lake

Mersea Boating Lake has been an idea for the Sunnucks family who own the land for the last 30 years.

Comprised of a six-acre man-made salt water lake, and situated in the beautiful countryside of East Mersea, this water park really makes for a glorious day out.

The slippery, floating course, on which guests can race, challenge each other and have lots of laughs, provides a great activity for all the family.