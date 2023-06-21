Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) managed grants for Age Well and Be Well – part of a series of Live Well grants to address health inequalities.

Funding was given to nine organisation projects, who were invited to a special event on Tuesday.

Sailship Training and Learning for Life, which was awarded £21,675 from Age Well and £85,208 from Be Well, hosted a morning of talks and presentations as well as a tour of the site and produce made by volunteers.

Liz Barritt, chief executive officer of Sailship, said: “With the Be Well funding, for our Fit4Life Together project, we will be working with Open Road and other organisations to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“We hope to improve physical activity, reduce suicide rates which are high in Tendring particularly in men, and promote healthy and sustainable eating.

“For the Age Well funded project, Grow a Friendship with Sailship, we will work with Tendring Community Transport.

“It will be a dementia-friendly garden, which the Be Well group will hopefully help to construct.

“There will also be a French boules pitch and an exercise hotspot.

“We want to rebuild self-esteem and develop an increased sense of worth, combat loneliness and address weight issues.”

The two projects will include hiring new staff at the Fairclough Avenue-based site in Clacton, which provides work and life skills training for people of all ages living with a learning disability.

Yvette Wetton, head of infrastructure at CVST, said: “Working together, Suffolk and North East Essex ICS and the voluntary sector, are trying address some of the wider determinants of poor health.

“We know that a lot of our health is impacted by how we live, where we live and who we spend our time with.

“With this funding we have supported some great organisations and activities to work to reduce some of those wider determinants of ill health.”