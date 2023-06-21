Stalls, informational talks, and hair braiding demonstrations were also held at the event on Saturday, June 17 at the Dovercourt and Harwich Hub, in High Street, Dovercourt.

Organised by Gloria Herbert, team leader for Cultural Awareness at Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), the evening started at 4pm with music from the Dallaway Steel Band and a mini dominoes tournament.

Gloria said: “We created a full theatre experience for our guests, with lifebuoys and rope decorating the outside of the hub, Windrush pictures in portholes inside the hall, flags, and an arch of flowers in Jamaican colours.

“This year marks 75 years since HMT Empire Windrush docked in Tilbury and for many this was the first time they were given the facts.

“It was brilliant to be able to share stories and information with the community, with many saying they wished they had been taught it as children.”

Gloria, a second generation Windrush, told her own personal Windrush story, including her 12 years in the British Military.

Sharon Khan, also second generation Windrush, told guests about the education system, and Professor Chris Booth from CHAPS gave a presentation about Prostate Cancer highlighting the higher risk for Black and Asian men.

Gloria added: “It was a brilliant day, and the steel band got the 80 plus crowd of men, women and children from all backgrounds up dancing.

“Thank you to everyone who attended and helped on the day, including Marjorie Appleyard who managed the galley refreshments for the onboard experience.

“And a big thank you to Grassroots for funding this exceptional occasion.

“Watch this space for next year.”

For more information about CVST and its Cultural Awareness events and activities visit cvstendring.org.uk.