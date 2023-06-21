Clacton RNLI's D-Class lifeboat was launched on Tuesday at 7.30pm following reports of a person in the water.

The lifeboat launched into clear and calm sea conditions and headed to the reported location adjacent to Marine Parade West.

A spokesman said: "Soon after launching the crew spotted the casualty, a person fully clothed walking in the water around the Collingwood and Palace groynes.

"When the crew approached the casualty, they asked if they were OK, and the casualty responded that all was OK.

"Wanting to ensure the casualty was safe, the crew stood by whilst a unit from the mobile coastguard attended the scene, and when they arrived, the crew were able to persuade the casualty be taken into the care of the mobile unit, for a welfare check and be provided with some safety advice."

It came during a busy period for the volunteer crews of the Clacton lifeboat station with the lifeboats being launched nine times this month.

The lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station, was cleaned, refuelled and ready for service again by 8.15pm.