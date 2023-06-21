TWO north Essex resorts are celebrating a job well done after earning TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
Two Parkdean Resorts, Weeley Bridge, in Clacton, and Coopers Beach, on Mersea Island, both won the awards, with Weeley Bridge earning the coveted accolade for a second year straight.
TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice recognises sites which earn consistently great reviews across the board, and the award honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a high level of excellence in hospitality.
Rob Warner, operations director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are a fantastic reward for our teams, who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.
“Guest feedback is hugely important to us, so it’s great to be able to recognise our teams who have received outstanding reviews from the people who visit our parks.”
A spokesman for TripAdvisor said: “Our Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.
“The 2023 winners are a celebration of everything we did last year, all the places we discovered and all the times we just said ‘yes’ to new adventures.”
