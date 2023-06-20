Police officers who went to Brian and Libby Argent’s property in Furze Lane, Great Bromley in 2020 found 15 cannabis plants which had a potential yield of more than £20,000, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Brian Argent, 56 and his 33-year-old wife admitted production of cannabis on the basis it was for personal use and not a commercial operation.

They were each sentenced to 12-month prison sentences, suspended for two years, and given 35-day rehabilitation activity requirements.

Brian Argent was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and Libby Argent was given a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.

The court heard in addition to the cannabis plants police found £7,000 cash and a Rolex watch at the premises which the couple claimed came from legitimate sources.

The court was told the couple had run a successful building business, but it had now failed because of their loss of reputation.

The couple had started growing the plants after being told a painful medical condition suffered by Libby Argent could be relieved by cannabis.