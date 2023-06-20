A COUPLE who had a cannabis factory in outbuildings at their Great Bromley home have been given suspended prison sentences.
Police officers who went to Brian and Libby Argent’s property in Furze Lane, Great Bromley in 2020 found 15 cannabis plants which had a potential yield of more than £20,000, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Brian Argent, 56 and his 33-year-old wife admitted production of cannabis on the basis it was for personal use and not a commercial operation.
They were each sentenced to 12-month prison sentences, suspended for two years, and given 35-day rehabilitation activity requirements.
Brian Argent was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and Libby Argent was given a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.
The court heard in addition to the cannabis plants police found £7,000 cash and a Rolex watch at the premises which the couple claimed came from legitimate sources.
The court was told the couple had run a successful building business, but it had now failed because of their loss of reputation.
The couple had started growing the plants after being told a painful medical condition suffered by Libby Argent could be relieved by cannabis.
