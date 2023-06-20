Sophie Hinchliffe, best known as Mrs Hinch, has described the moment her son Ronnie deteriorated in front of her eyes.

When his temperature hit 40 degrees, she immediately phoned for an ambulance and he was admitted to hospital.

After multiple tests, doctors found he was suffering from Kawasaki disease, a type of vasculitis which is becoming increasingly common in the UK according to the UK Kawasaki Disease Foundation.

The mother has thanked staff at Broomfield Hospital, St Marys and Great Ormond Street for all their help.

On social media, Sophie Hinchliffe said: “Ron, you are so brave, so strong, so loved and just beautifully unique darling boy.

“We have spent the past ten days living what’s felt like a real-life nightmare.

“Ron’s temp spiked to 40 at home, I phoned an ambulance. Ron was admitted and IV antibiotics started but NOTHING was working, in fact Ronnie deteriorated.

“The incredible doctors and nurses started every blood test and scan you can imagine. We paced rooms and corridors for days just waiting for an answer, a result … anything.

“Seeing Ron this way kicked me with a fear and desperation I’ve never felt in my whole life.

“Ron was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, something I had never heard of before.

“Kawasaki disease is a rare, non-contagious disease that only affects around eight in every 100,000 children under the age of five in the UK.

“This disease causes swelling of the blood vessels throughout the body. It can also affect the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle when not treated early enough.

“The main symptoms to look out for include a persistent high temperature, body rash, swelling and then peeling of the hands and feet, red blistered lips, bloodshot eyes, strawberry tongue, inflamed sore throat and Swollen lymph glands.

“This past week has shaken our whole world as a family. I’ve never felt a fear like it.

“I will do all that I can to help raise awareness of this disease that to this day still has no explained cause.

“Our very special Ronnie Roo is coming home and we are back together as a family at last.”