DRIVERS are facing misery this afternoon as a broken down lorry causes chaos on a busy Essex road.
Essex County Council's traffic control team confirmed there is one lane closed on the Howe Green roundabout which joins the A12 with the A130.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Traffic is slow on the northbound carriageway of the A130 as a result.
A CCTV image shows police officers are at the scene.
A12/A130 Howe Green roundabout - One lane CLOSED on the roundabout with a broken down lorry. Traffic is slow on the A130 northbound as a result. (The lorry is on the Chelmsford side of the Interchange). pic.twitter.com/1VZM85Xna2— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 20, 2023
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel