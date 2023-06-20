Megan Day sadly passed away during a Covid lockdown after suffering a pulmonary embolism at home.

The former Frinton pupil had been born three months premature - weighing just 1lb 6oz - in September 2002.

Both mum and daughter were left clinging to life, but pulled through due to the close care of Colchester General Hospital’s Neonatal Unit.

The tiny baby girl developed septicaemia and a heart condition and despite doctors initially telling mum Amanda and her husband Colin that she may only have hours to live, she went on to be given a clean bill of health years later.

But Megan sadly passed away during the third national Covid lockdown.

Amanda, from Beaumont-cum-Moze, said: “On January 6, 2021, we lost our precious daughter Megan - she was just 18.

“After a really tough time, she was happy, had gained a part-time Christmas job at the Card Factory in Clacton and was studying a childcare course a Colchester Institute to become a pre-school teacher.

“She just adored working with young children. It was her passion.”

At home with her parents, Megan went out to feed the family’s chickens but never made it – she stumbled home where she had a fit.

“I took one look at her and knew this wasn’t good,” added Amanda, a parish nurse who works with vulnerable people at Pier Avenue Baptist Church in Clacton.

“She came out of it and told me she couldn’t breath - I didn’t know whether she’d hit her head or was having yet another pulmonary embolism.

“I knew we needed the air ambulance to save her, but sadly it was the very worst week of Covid and all ambulances were tied up.

“She was so ill we couldn’t move her. She told me she was dying, which tears me apart still.

“I felt powerless as she drifted in and out of consciousness.

“Then she had a cardiac arrest. My husband and I had to resus our own daughter.

“Suddenly then everyone came to help.

“All the ambulance staff and air ambulance staff were incredible.

“Megs was rushed to Colchester Hospital intubated and thankfully the oncology unit gave us a room, so although we were not allowed to be with her due to Covid, we could at least be in the hospital.

“We waited praying for an ITU bed somewhere in the country.

“The call came from a consultant - they were not able to keep Meg’s heart going and to come back.

“They then turned the life support off and she died in our arms.”

Amanda said her life fell apart and she credits volunteering at Jimmy’s Farm for saving her own life before she returned to her nursing role.

Now in a bid to thank the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance she will be hosting a Brew for the Crew event at Pier Avenue Baptist Church, in Clacton, on Wednesday, June 28, from 12pm to 2pm.

“We want to raise as much money for the guys that gave us another eight hours with our daughter,” added Amanda.

“Giving my life to helping others keeps me going, together with my strong faith, that one-day we will hold our precious daughter again and never let go.”

To donate, click here.